After 'Animal', 'Salaar Part 1, CeaseFire' gets 'A' certificate from the Censor Board

Hombale Films' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films in recent times. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is creating a huge buzz. The action-spectacle will be released on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With the film just a few days away from its grand theatrical release, it has been revealed that the actioner was recently granted an 'A' certificate by the censor board with a runtime of two hours, 55 minutes.