Homeentertainment

After 'Animal', 'Salaar Part 1, CeaseFire' gets 'A' certificate from the Censor Board

The film is headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 07:34 IST

Hombale Films' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films in recent times. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is creating a huge buzz. The action-spectacle will be released on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With the film just a few days away from its grand theatrical release, it has been revealed that the actioner was recently granted an 'A' certificate by the censor board with a runtime of two hours, 55 minutes.

The film has several intense fight sequences and terrifying violence. The 'A' certificate is a testimony to the film's concept.

The recently-released trailer of the film is a testament to the kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when action-director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas come together.

Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

(Published 11 December 2023, 07:34 IST)
EntertainmentPrabhasCensor BoardHombale FilmsSalaar

