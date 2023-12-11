After 'Animal', 'Salaar Part 1, CeaseFire' gets 'A' certificate from the Censor Board

Hombale Films' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films in recent times. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is creating a huge buzz. The action-spectacle will be released on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
With the film just a few days away from its grand theatrical release, it has been revealed that the actioner was recently granted an 'A' certificate by the censor board with a runtime of two hours, 55 minutes.
The film has several intense fight sequences and terrifying violence. The 'A' certificate is a testimony to the film's concept.
The recently-released trailer of the film is a testament to the kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when action-director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas come together.
Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.