<p>While it was only recently that the <em><a href="https://deccanherald.com/search?q=dhurandhar">Dhurandhar</a></em> fever started slithering into decline, the director of the blockbuster franchise, Aditya Dhar, has his eyes on another project already.</p><p>After scoring two back-to-back Rs 1000 crore films, Dhar has now "cracked an idea" for another film. And, as one would have guessed, Ranveer Singh is in talks to headline the lead role.</p><p>As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film is set to go on floors in March 2027.</p><p>"Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He’s excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027,” a source told the media outlet.</p><p>The report further mentioned that while paperwork is still pending and that the film is in its nascent stages, conversation has already started with Ranveer Singh for the lead role.</p>.Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first appearance after announcing second pregnancy.<p>The yet-untitled film is expected to be on a large scale, just like the <em>Dhurandhar</em> franchise.</p><p>If the reports are true, and Dhar's imagination comes alive, the project could easily become one of the most anticipated films of 2027, given the massive box office success of the spy thriller.</p><p>Meanwhile, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has crossed Rs 1780 crore worldwide surpassing <em>Baahubali</em> and <em>Pushpa: The Rule</em> to become the second highest grossing Indian film. <em>Dangal</em> still owns the first position.</p><p>The first film of the spy thriller franchise had earned over Rs 1000 crore.</p>