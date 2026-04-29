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After 'Dhurandhar', Aditya Dhar to reunite with Ranveer Singh for next big film: report

After the massive success of 'Dhurandhar' franchise, the director-actor duo might join hands for another big project. The film is set to go on floors in March 2027.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:16 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghBollywood filmNew filmTrending NowAditya Dhar

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