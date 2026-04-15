<p>Nothing seems to be going right for KVN Productions this year. This Bengaluru-based production banner is already grappling with a difficult 2026 due to the delay and leaks of Thalapathy Vijay’s <em>Jana Nayagan</em> and the postponement of Yash’s <em>Toxic</em>. Now, their other project, <em>KD: The Devil</em>, has reportedly landed in fresh trouble.</p><p>Reports suggest the film is facing a major certification bottleneck, having been sent to the CBFC’s Revising Committee in Mumbai, further complicating their attempt to get the movie to theaters. </p><p>"Our film has already been reviewed regionally," said director Prem. </p><p>Further, he highlighted that the censor board initially proposed an ‘A’ certificate owing to the film’s intense bloodshed. Despite the makers agreeing to modify certain song lyrics as suggested, the certification process has reportedly been halted.</p>.'Sarke Chunar' song from 'KD: The Devil' removed after NHRC's notice against vulgar lyrics.<p>Prem revealed further that the movie has been redirected to the Revision Committee in Mumbai, a move the filmmaker claims is a violation of established rules, as neither the director nor the production house was informed of this move.</p><p>Despite the ongoing censorship hurdles, the makers are confident that the movie will see a smooth release date of April 30. Director Prem expressed that they expect the censor certificate to be granted in time for the premiere. He also clarified that while they are currently focused on the original schedule, they will evaluate alternative strategies only if the certification process faces further delays.</p><p>Earlier, the movie sparked controversy with the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke". Audiences were not pleased with the "sleazy" and "vulgar" lyrical content and slammed the makers.</p>.‘Vulgar, regressive’: Netizens slam song from Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD:The Devil’.<p>The Hindi version of the song went viral and sparked a massive controversy nationwide with the National Commission for Women (NCW) issuing summons to the makers. Following the heat, actress Nora Fatehi and the lyricist distanced themselves from the project, further complicating the film’s road to a smooth theatrical release.</p>.<p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>KD: The Devil</strong></em> </p><p><em>KD: The Devil</em> is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language action drama film directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The movie stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in key roles.</p><p>The pan-India action film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.</p>