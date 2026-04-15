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After 'Jana Nayagan' leaks, KVN Productions faces new hurdles with KD: The Devil certification

Despite the ongoing censorship hurdles, the makers are confident that the movie will see a smooth release date of April 30.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 08:44 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingPremDhruva SarjaKFIkvn productions

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