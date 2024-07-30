After 'Kalki 2898 AD' success, a peek into Prabhas' upcoming projects

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the leading pan-India stars who has reshaped Indian cinema with his major blockbusters. His recent outing, Kalki 2898 AD, made a significant impact nationwide, setting new standards and offering fans a unique cinematic experience.
The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, besides setting several other records for Telugu and Indian cinema.
This is just the beginning for Prabhas as he is all set for an impressive lineup with major films like The Raja Saab, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam and Spirit.
The recent teaser poster of Prabhas' upcoming film The Raja Saab has generated significant buzz among fans, as it gave a first look of the actor in a fresh and intriguing appearance.
The film is scheduled to release in April 2025. In addition to The Raja Saab, Prabhas will also feature in the highly anticipated Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, followed by a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.
With such grand and high-profile films on the horizon, Prabhas is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. His devoted fans, who have consistently shown him immense support, can look forward to being treated to these major touted blockbusters.
Published 30 July 2024, 09:33 IST