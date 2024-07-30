After 'Kalki 2898 AD' success, a peek into Prabhas' upcoming projects

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the leading pan-India stars who has reshaped Indian cinema with his major blockbusters. His recent outing, Kalki 2898 AD, made a significant impact nationwide, setting new standards and offering fans a unique cinematic experience.

The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, besides setting several other records for Telugu and Indian cinema.

This is just the beginning for Prabhas as he is all set for an impressive lineup with major films like The Raja Saab, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam and Spirit.