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After Matka King's success, Kritika Kamra gears up for Pushaan Mukherjee's 'Dumbbell'

While the plot remains closely guarded, this drama will be a physically and emotionally gruelling ride for the actress, making it one of her most creatively refreshing projects yet.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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