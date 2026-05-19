<p>Fresh off the buzzing success of <em>Matka King</em> and its recent Season 2 announcement by Prime Video India, Kritika Kamra is already stepping into her next major role. Meanwhile, DH has learnt that Kritika has signed an upcoming dramatic feature that will be directed by Pushaan Mukherjee. The project is allegedly titled <em>Dumbbell</em> and is scheduled to go on floors in June.</p><p>Insiders suggest that this upcoming feature will showcase a side of Kritika the audience hasn't seen before. She has always had a reputation for picking deeply layered roles, and <em>Dumbbell</em> looks to be no exception.</p>.Don't want to be a wallflower in films or shows, says actor Kritika Kamra.<p>“Kritika has already begun prep for Dumbbell and is currently attending script readings and workshops with the team. The role requires a certain physical transformation as well, so she will also be undergoing dedicated training before the shoot begins. The film is scheduled to hit floors in Mumbai by mid-June, following which the team will move to another city for the next schedule in July,” a source told DH.</p><p>While the plot remains closely guarded, this drama will be a physically and emotionally gruelling ride for the actress, making it one of her most creatively refreshing projects yet.</p>.<p>With the project going on floors in June, Dumbbell represents a key step forward in Kritika Kamra’s filmy career as she continues her momentum of selecting high-quality, narrative-driven projects.</p>