Homeentertainment

After UP CM Yogi, Superstar Rajinikanth meets Akhilesh Yadav

A day after meeting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Superstar Rajinikanth met at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 09:08 IST

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow on Sunday (August 20).

Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Rajini was welcomed by Akhilesh with a warm hug at his residence.

Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Rajinikanth also paid tribute to Akhilesh's father and founder of Samajwadi Party, late Mulayam Singh at Akhilesh's home.

Credit: PTI

Opening up about their friendship Rajinikanth said that he and SP chief had met almost 9 years back. The actor also confirmed that he will travel to Ayodhya from Lucknow to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. 

Credit: PTI

(Published 20 August 2023, 09:08 IST)
Entertainment NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyRajinikanth

