After UP CM Yogi, Superstar Rajinikanth meets Akhilesh Yadav

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow on Sunday (August 20).
Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh
Rajini was welcomed by Akhilesh with a warm hug at his residence.
Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh
Rajinikanth also paid tribute to Akhilesh's father and founder of Samajwadi Party, late Mulayam Singh at Akhilesh's home.
Credit: PTI
Opening up about their friendship Rajinikanth said that he and SP chief had met almost 9 years back. The actor also confirmed that he will travel to Ayodhya from Lucknow to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.
Credit: PTI