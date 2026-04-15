<p>After rewriting the record books with the all-time highest-grossing romantic film, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are back together one more time with director Mohit Suri and producer Akshaye Widhani for a brand-new, untitled romance.</p><p>Moving from the ethereal vibes of <em>Saiyaara</em> to a more intense, gripping romantic film, this next <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yrf">YRF</a> venture is said to be a big musical event, diving deep with storytelling and the breakout chemistry of Ahaan and Aneet.</p>.Ahaan Panday begins filming Ali Abbas Zafar’s next at Yash Raj Film Studios.<p><em>Saiyaara</em> broke numerous records and earned an incredible 338 crore nett domestically and 580 crore gross globally. Beyond the box office, the film's soundtrack became a rage on social media, topping streaming charts and positioning the movie as a generational milestone for Indian youth.</p><p>The duo that took everyone by surprise, Ahaan and Aneet, are officially back. Lovingly dubbed "Ahneet" by their massive fandom, the pair is set to bring back the raw authenticity and effortless charm that turned them into the definitive sweethearts of their generation. Their upcoming project promises to lean into the electric chemistry that made them a household name during the <em>Saiyaara</em> wave.</p>.Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda celebrate 'Saiyaara' in heartfelt post.<p>Talking about this project, Mohit Suri said, “It’s always been love stories for me … overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly... so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting … coming back home .. but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”</p><p>The Ahaan-Aneet starrer YRF film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.</p>