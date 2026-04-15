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Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda reunite for Mohit Suri's romantic film

Their upcoming project promises to lean into the electric chemistry that made them a household name during the 'Saiyaara' wave.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:21 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingYash Raj FilmsFilmyzilla

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