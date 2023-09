Ahead of 'Jawan' release, a look at Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbusters in the past

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the 'Badshah of Bollywood,' has entertained us all over the last three decades with numerous blockbuster movies in his illustrious career. While the world is waiting to witness his magic on the silver screen with 'Jawan', here we take a look at some of his commercially successful films as per the Sacnilk report.