Ahead of London concert, Badshah surprises fans with impromptu gig!

Bollywood's popular rapper and singer Badshah is making headlines for an impromptu gig that he performed in front of hundreds of passersby in London.

A video of rapper Badshah in which he is seen crooning one of his popular chartbusters ‘Kaala Chashma’ from the Bollywod movie Baar Baar Dekho in front of passersby is doing the rounds online.

The star singer stumbled upon an artist who was entertaining the crowd with his singing in the streets of London. Badshah made a humble gesture and joined the artist. He sang some of his popular chartbusters impressing the passersby.

The crowd was seen crooning the lyrics along with Badshah and were seen recording his performance and clicking pictures of him.