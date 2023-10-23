JOIN US
entertainment

Ahead of London concert, Badshah surprises fans with impromptu gig!

A video of rapper Badshah in which he is seen crooning one of his popular chartbusters ‘Kaala Chashma’ from the Bollywood movie 'Baar Baar Dekho' is doing rounds online.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 10:20 IST

Bollywood's popular rapper and singer Badshah is making headlines for an impromptu gig that he performed in front of hundreds of passersby in London.

The star singer stumbled upon an artist who was entertaining the crowd with his singing in the streets of London. Badshah made a humble gesture and joined the artist. He sang some of his popular chartbusters impressing the passersby.

The crowd was seen crooning the lyrics along with Badshah and were seen recording his performance and clicking pictures of him.

Badshah is known for his starry and glittery tours and has a huge fan base across the globe. He has performed across the world and is all set to perform in London in November.

(Published 23 October 2023, 10:20 IST)
