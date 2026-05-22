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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya jet off to Cannes, visuals go viral

Visuals of the superstar and her daughter departing Mumbai have taken social media by storm, with fans and followers widely sharing them across platforms.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:36 IST
Entertainment NewsCannesCannes Film FestivalAishwarya Rai BachchanTrendingAaradhyaFilmyzilla

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