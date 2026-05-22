<p>Bollywood icon and the 'most beautiful woman in the world' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aishwarya-rai-bachchan">Aishwarya Rai Bachchan</a> and her daughter Aaradhya served major airport-style goals as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. The Bollywood superstar and Cannes regular is officially en route to the French Riviera.</p><p>Heading for the prestigious film festival, the regular Cannes attendee and her daughter coordinated their looks in chic, all-black outfits as they prepared for their flight.</p>.'Year after year...': L'Oreal responds as fans question Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from Cannes campaign.<p>Visuals of the superstar and her daughter departing Mumbai have taken social media by storm, with fans and followers widely sharing them across platforms.</p><p>Earlier, fans thought Aishwarya might miss this year's Cannes Film Festival since she wasn't in the initial promotions. Still, she completely shut down that theory by showing up at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Cannes.</p><p>Ash was seen happily smiling at the paparazzi who were waiting outside the airport. She also posed for the pictures with some of her fans before entering the airport. Aaradhya was seen walking with her mother.</p>.<p>For over two decades, Aishwarya has been India's ultimate Cannes ambassador. She first graced the red carpet back in 2002, walking with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Devdas.</p><p>Year after year, Aishwarya steals the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival.</p>.'Where is Aishwarya?': Fans upset after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snubbed from L'Oreal Paris Cannes campaign.<p>From high-fashion drama to daring beauty risks, Ash’s red carpet moments never fail to break the internet and leave fans in absolute awe.</p><p>This year marks her 23rd time walking that famous red carpet—an absolutely incredible milestone that shows why she’s in a league of her own.</p>