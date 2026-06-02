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Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' wraps up shooting, director Abhishek Pathak shares exciting update

Director Abhishek Pathak announced on Instagram that Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn has finished shooting.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:20 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmAjay DevgnTrendingdrishyam 3Filmyzilla

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