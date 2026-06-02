<p>Vijay Salgaonkar is gearing up to grace the screens for one last time.</p><p>The Hindi version of <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drishyam%203">Drishyam 3</a></em> starring Ajay Devgn has wrapped up shooting.</p><p>Director Abhishek Pathak recently shared the happy news on social media.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wrote a long caption alongside two pictures. The first was a shot of himself sitting in front of the monitor, and the next picture featured <em>Drishyam 3's</em> clapboard with ‘It’s a wrap' written on it. </p><p>Abhishek wrote, "And that’s a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3. For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life."</p>.Mohanlal’s 'Drishyam 3' crosses Rs 200 crore in just week 1, sets box office on fire.<p>Thanking the entire cast and crew of the franchise, Abhishek continued, "To everyone I’ve tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way. There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had."</p><p>"This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I’m incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story," he concluded.</p>.'Drishyam 3' movie review: A cue to end the franchise.<p>As per reports, the makers have also hinted at a different ending than the original version promising a different and entertaining experience for the audience.</p><p>The third installment of the original Malayalam version of the film starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Mohanlal</a> as Georgekutty was released on May 21. Since its release, the film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone.</p><p>While the film has already claimed its status as a commercial blockbuster, some have called it the "weakest of the trilogy".</p>.'Drishyam 3' FDFS: Mohanlal's thriller stuns fans with 'interval twist'.<p>Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, the final chapter of the Hindi version of the film is set to release on October 2 in theatres.</p>