Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' goes on floors today

The shooting for the film commenced on Saturday in Mumbai. The movie will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first film captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, and now, with the sequel under way, Raid 2 promises even more intensity with double the drama and suspense.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar under T-Series banner and Panorama Studios. The film is expected to release on November 15, 2024.