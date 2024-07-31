Ajith Kumar buys Ferrari SF90 worth Rs 9 crore

Actor Ajith Kumar is one of the celebrities in India who is very passionate about swanky bikes and cars. The Kollywood superstar has recently added Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the first series production PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) in striking red to his collection. It is valued at Rs 9 crore.
The actor, who is busy with his upcoming projects Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly by Adhik Ravichandran, recently took the delivery of Ferrari SF90 in Dubai. His recent purchase is drawing considerable attention from fans and followers alike.
Featuring sleek lines and a powerful engine, the Ferrari SF90 exemplifies both the actor's success and the constantly advancing world of high-end automobiles.
His fans and well-wishers have been buzzing with excitement since this news emerged.
Published 31 July 2024, 09:05 IST