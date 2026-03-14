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Ajith Kumar quietly returns to Dubai after week-long visit to India

Following a quiet week in India, Ajith Kumar has flown back to Dubai. He is now prepping for his next major racing assignment, the Michelin 12H Mugello in Italy.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:43 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:43 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywoodTamil CinemaAjith KumarRacingTrendingFilmyzilla

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