<p>Despite widespread flight cancellations and travel uncertainty in West Asia, actor and racer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ajith%20Kumar">Ajith Kumar</a> completed a brief visit to India and returned to Dubai. </p><p>Following his arrival in India on March 9, the actor sought blessings at Shirdi for global stability. Visuals of his pilgrimage are already going viral on social media amidst the broader context of the regional conflict.</p>.Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar 'stuck' in Dubai amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict.<p>It was a busy few days for 'AK' in Chennai. After arriving on Wednesday (March 11), the actor-racer balanced work and pleasure, holding meetings for his next assignments and receiving a new Mahindra car to his collection before flying back to Dubai today. Keeping his travel low-key, he headed back to Dubai before dawn on March 14.</p>.<p>Following his stop in Dubai, 'AK' will spend a few days prepping in the city before catching a flight to Italy. From there, all eyes will be on the track as he begins his next racing assignment.</p>.<p>Coming off a stellar podium finish last season, Ajith Kumar Racing is officially set to compete in the Michelin 12H Mugello (24 Series) in Italy.</p><p>Ajith Kumar and his team are gearing up for the gruelling 12-hour endurance challenge, with their participation confirmed for the upcoming race weekend at the iconic Mugello circuit on March 21-22.</p>