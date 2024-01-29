Ajith Kumar wraps up the Azerbaijan schedule of 'Vidaa Muyarchi'

Ajith Kumar along with Arjun Sarja, Trisha and others were filming some crucial scenes in Azerbaijan for over the past couple of months.

Reported to be an action thriller, Ajith will be sporting a stylish lean avatar. His pictures from Azerbaijan is already doing rounds on the internet and his fans are in awe of his look.

Helmed by Magizha Thirumeni, the film was officially launched on Ajith Kumar’s birthday on May 1. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions and music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The shooting of the film is expected to be completed soon and is scheduled to be released in April for the summer vacation.

Ajith was last seen in a action thriller Thunivu, helmed by H Vinoth. Released on Pongal 2023, the movie became Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing film till date as the film raked up over Rs 240 crore worldwide.