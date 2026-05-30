<p>Tragic news hits the Tamil film industry as Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini, passed away early this morning at a private hospital in Chennai due to age-related illnesses. She was 89. </p><p>Having suffered from age-related ailments, she succumbed after a brief hospitalization of a few days. While her close relatives were by her side during her final moments, Ajith Kumar—who was away in Dubai—is currently rushing back to Chennai to be with his grieving family.</p><p>While official details regarding the final rites are yet to be announced, close friends from the film fraternity are already arriving at the residence to pay their last respects. Known for their humility, Ajith Kumar’s parents consistently maintained a very low profile throughout his stardom, with their public appearances and private lives rarely making it into the public eye.</p><p>Joining the film fraternity in their grief, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences through a post on the social media platform X. He wrote: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr. Ajithkumar. I have no words to console Mr Ajithkumar, who must be withering in grief at the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him reach great heights. May the beautiful moments spent with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow. My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr Ajithkumar and his family.”</p>.<p>Also extending his condolences online, Annamalai shared a message of support for Ajith Kumar on X, where he said: "The news of the demise of Mrs. Mohini, mother of Mr. Ajith Kumar, the actor and racing enthusiast, due to old age, brings immense sorrow. At this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family. I pray that her soul attains the divine feet of the Lord. Om Shanti!"</p> .<p>The actor has temporarily paused his filming schedules and commitments to be with his grieving family. He is expected to resume his professional obligations after a short break of a couple of days.</p><p>While his last outing, <em>Good Bad Ugly</em>, turned out to be a runaway blockbuster, Ajith Kumar has put film signings on hold to completely immerse himself in professional car racing, earning several awards in the process.</p><p>Reports suggest that fans won't have to wait too long for a movie update, as he is expected to share details about his next project once his racing schedule concludes.</p>