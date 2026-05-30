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Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani passes away at 89, ‘Good Bad Ugly’ star rushes back to Chennai

While official details regarding the final rites are yet to be announced, close friends from the film fraternity are already arriving at the residence to pay their last respects.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 05:16 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaAjith KumarTrending

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