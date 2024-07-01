Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaamuyarchi' first-look poster out

The first look poster of the most talked about Kollywood movie, Vidaamuyarchi, was finally unveiled upping the excitement and expectations of amongst Ajith Kumar fans.

The poster has been making waves across social media and industry circles, giving a peek into what seems to be an action-packed thriller featuring one of Kollywood's most celebrated stars.

The first look poster of Vidaamuyarchi is a visual feast, characterized by its gritty and intense atmosphere.

The movie has consistently hit the right meter on the radar of K-Town for the biggest names joining forces together. Bankrolled by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, the movie is helmed by filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni and stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha and Arjun in lead roles.