'AK vs AK' movie review: Anil Kapoor-starrer is not everyone's cup of tea

Cast: Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 2.5/5

Actor Anil Kapoor's latest movie AK vs AK is an unconventional attempt at storytelling that makes a decent impact despite not being everyone's cup of tea. The film revolves around what happens when the arrogant filmmaker 'Anurag Kashyap' decides to make a 'real' film with Bollywood star 'Anil Kapoor' to get even with him following a public spat. The basic plot is intriguing and has enough 'masala' to pique curiosity. Its impact, however, is diluted by the middling execution.

The screenplay does a fair job of blurring the lines between the 'reel' and the 'real', resulting in a hatke experience. The inside jokes and jabs, which form the backbone of AK vs AK, are likely to click with those who are familiar with the real-life differences between Kapoor and Kashyap. They might, however, not strike a chord with the layman.

The film soon moves into 24 territory with the Kashyap giving Kapoor time till sunrise to find his daughter Sonam Kapoor, who has been 'kidnapped' under unusual circumstances. The confrontation scenes between the protagonists make an impact with their organic intensity. The 'meta film' format, however, reduces the shock value of a few key chase/action sequences. The pace too is a bit uneven at times. While the initial portions are fine, the ones in the middle lag more than expected. The scenes involving the hunt for a character named 'Javed' needed better editing.

Things, however, get back on track in the last 30 minutes because of a twist. The big reveal at the end might click with 'Lakhan' fans. One, however, might get the feeling that it would have worked better had the makers opted for a more conventional style of storytelling.

Coming to the performances, Kapoor is the heart and soul of AK vs AK. He does full justice to a character that is anything but one-dimensional. His outburst during a key scene hits the right notes while highlighting how actors are often forced to sacrifice personal joys for professional commitments.

Kashyap too appears to be in top form, delivering a performance similar to the one he gave in his Tamil movie Imaikkaa Nodigal. Sonam Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor--- who play fictional versions of themselves, make their presence felt.

The background music is generic, diluting the thrill quotient of AK vs AK. The camerawork is up to the mark with closeup shots highlighting the vulnerability of the characters when needed. The editing, as mentioned previously, is not good enough. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.