Akkineni Nageswara Rao: A legend’s story

Owing to poor circumstances, he gave up schooling quite early and helped his mother in her daily chores. He had a penchant for acting from an early age. He used to stand before the mirror and imitate stage and cine artistes. His passion was spotted by his mother. In one of the interviews, ANR admitted his mother’s influence on him and said, “My mother has been my biggest inspiration in life. She encouraged me to pursue theatre at a very young age.” That’s how he began his career in stage plays at the age of 10, in 1934. He excelled in theatre, honing his skills with the Excelsior Amateur Dramatic Troupe.