Akshay Kumar and Chitrangda Singh reunite for 'Housefull 5' after 'Khel Khel Mein' success

When Chitrangda Singh and Akshay Kumar shared the screen in Khel Khel Mein, fans were ecstatic to see the Desi Boyz duo together again. Many wished to see them in a larger project, and according to insiders, that wish is set to come true as Chitrangda will star in Housefull 5 with Akshay.

Chitrangda’s role is said to be crucial to the story, as per sources. She will soon head to London for a two-month shoot, with some scenes to be filmed on a cruise. Housefull 5 begins shooting on 15th September and will have an extensive 45-day schedule in London.

Once the London schedule is completed, the team will continue shooting in Mumbai later this year. Audiences will get to enjoy the captivating chemistry between Akshay and Chitrangda in Housefull 5, which boasts a star-studded ensemble.

The cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in key roles. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 remains on track for its June 6, release, coinciding with Bakrid.