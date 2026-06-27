Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s 'Haiwaan' to release on September 11, 2026; to clash with 'Udta Teer'

<p>The countdown begins for the year's ultimate big-screen experience. Director Priyadarshan’s next masterclass in suspense, <em>Haiwaan</em>, has secured its global release date. Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the thriller is scheduled to release worldwide on September 11, 2026.</p><p>The film will have a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan-starrer <em>Udta Teer</em>.</p><p>The announcement was made via a striking title poster shared by the production houses on social media, carrying the bold tagline: "One obsession. 60 Blockbusters. One master storyteller."</p>.<p>A gripping Priyadarshan thriller is always a major cinematic event, but <em>Haiwaan</em>’s definitive selling point is its star-studded reunion. The movie marks the highly anticipated on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. </p><p>Famous for their effortless dynamic and compelling performances, Saif and Akshay joined forces one more time for a project that promises to be a high-stakes, edge-of-the-seat thriller.</p>.<p>Earlier, the duo scorched the silver screen in the 1990s and 2000s with their electric, contrasting chemistry, giving audiences iconic blockbusters like <em>Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi</em> and <em>Tu Chor Main Sipahi</em>.</p><p><em>Haiwaan</em> marks the very first time the two stalwarts will share screen space since the 2008 action-romance <em>Tashan</em>, ending a 18-year hiatus. </p><p>Adding to the excitement is an ensemble cast featuring talents like Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.</p>.<p>Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have historically been a gold-standard formula for laugh-riots, responsible for timeless comedies like <em>Hera Pheri</em>, <em>Garam Masala</em> and <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em>. However, insiders reveal that <em>Haiwaan</em> will see the duo pivoting radically away from humour.</p><p>Though the plot remains secret, the creative team has teased that the title <em>Haiwaan</em> is a direct reflection of the film's gritty, dark and intense narrative tone.</p>