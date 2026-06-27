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Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s 'Haiwaan' to release on September 11, 2026; to clash with 'Udta Teer'

Haiwaan marks the very first time the two stalwarts will share screen space since the 2008 action-romance Tashan, ending a 18-year hiatus.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 08:51 IST
Entertainment NewsAkshay KumarTrendingSaif Ali KhanpriyadarshanFilmyzilla

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