Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Akshay Kumar announces 'Welcome 3' on 56th birthday

The film, titled 'Welcome To The Jungle' is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024 and also star Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and others.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 10:50 IST

Follow Us

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be returning to the 'Welcome' movie franchise with a third part, to be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Akshay announced the project on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

"Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given myself and all of you a birthday gift today). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle," the actor wrote alongside a clip featuring the ensemble cast performing a cappella.

The film, titled Welcome To The Jungle, also star Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor,Disha Patani, Kiku Sharada and Krushna Abhishek. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast.

The movie, presented by Jio Studios in association with AA Nadiadwala, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

The first film in the franchise, Welcome, released in 2007 and the second movie, Welcome Back, came out in 2015. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 September 2023, 10:50 IST)
Entertainment NewsbollywoodAkshay KumarJacqueline FernandezTrendingSanjay Dutt

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT