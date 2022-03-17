Akshay Kumar as 'Godfather' to strong cast: 4 reasons to watch 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Bachchhan Paandey is slated to hit the screens on March 18 much to the delight of fans. The biggie has garnered a fair deal of attention as it features the actor in a 'massy' new avatar that caters to those familiar with the Hindi heartland. With 'Khiladi' mania set to begin, here is a look at four reasons to watch the action-comedy 'First Day First Show'.

Akshay in a new avatar

The film's title is an ode to a character played by Akshay in the 2008 movie Tashan. While the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed flick bombed at the box office, Akki's 'desi' swag hit the right notes, With Bachchhan Paandey, he is set to unleash his swag like never before. Dialogues such as 'bhaukal banaye...' and ''...godfather bolte hai' have piqued the curiosity of fans. Similarly, the action scenes have made Bachchhan Paandey the choice of those of liked Akshay's work in Rowdy Rathore.

Also Read | Cinema plays an important role in showing nationalism: Akshay Kumar

Great expectations

The film is an adaptation of director Karthik Subbaraj's popular Tamil film Jigarthanda, which enjoys a cult following. The Bobby Simha-starrer was remade in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh with Varun Tej in the lead. The Tollywood remake emerged as a big hit with most critics describing it as more glamorous than the original version. Bachchhan Paandey may prove to be 'bigger and better' than Jigarthanda given the fact that Akshay is a bonafide 'A-lister'.

Akki in good company

The flick features Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon as the leading ladies. The Aladdin star has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her glamorous screen presence. It will be interesting to see her and 'Akki' set the screen on fire with their chemistry. Kriti on the other hand has given proof of her abilities with her work in the well-received Mimi. The trailer suggests that she will get ample scope to tickle the funnybone in the flick. The cast includes seasoned performers like Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra who are likely to up the quirkiness quotient with their reel antics.

In safe hands

The film is apparently in safe hands as it has been directed by Farhad Samji, widely regarded as the go-to filmmaker for 'massy' comedies. He garnered attention with Entertainment, which proved to be a treat for 'Akki' fans. It was, however, Housefull 3 that proved to be a gamechanger for him as it emerged as a big hit. He followed it up with Housefull 4, which did well at the box office despite mixed reviews. The fact that he understands the pulse of the masses should help Bachchhan Paandey satisfy its target audience.