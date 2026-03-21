Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris, calls him a guiding force
Akshay shared how Chuck Norris has played a vital role in his journey. Crediting Norris, the 'Bhooth Bangla' star said that the late icon was instrumental in helping him cultivate a sense of discipline.
Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that… pic.twitter.com/thAc1t26Hm