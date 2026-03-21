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Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris, calls him a guiding force

Akshay shared how Chuck Norris has played a vital role in his journey. Crediting Norris, the 'Bhooth Bangla' star said that the late icon was instrumental in helping him cultivate a sense of discipline.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 07:40 IST
Entertainment NewsAkshay KumarTrendingHollywood NewsFilmyzilla

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