Akshay Kumar to feature in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 21 2020, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 14:30 ist
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to feature in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. On Friday, the actor took to his social media accounts to announce the news.

The Into the Wild episode featuring actor Akshay Kumar as a guest will premiere on September 11 on Discovery+. Recently, the British TV host has featured everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actor Rajinikanth on the adventure show.

“You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild,” Akshay wrote on Twitter, sharing a teaser for the episode.

More to follow...

