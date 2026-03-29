<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar">Akshay Kumar</a>'s <em>Bhoot Bangla</em> is officially postponed.</p><p>Produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Priyadarshan, the film which was originally set for a release on April 10 has a new release date.</p><p><em>Variety India</em> confirms the fantasy horror comedy will now be releasing on April 17. The decision has been made keeping in the mind the massive success of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> which is still running with packed theatres.</p><p>An insider has told the media outlet that the wise decision has been taken for "good business".</p>.'We are celebrating jingoism': Dia Mirza compares criticism for her series IC 814 to praise for Dhurandhar .<p>"The producers of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ realized the challenges in taking on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. And it’s a good business decision. It’s a win for the producers as well as the industry. Even ‘Toxic’ had avoided a clash with the Aditya Dhar directorial. There should be no ego involved in such decisions. Ektaa's mom Shobha Kapoor fully supports this decision," the insider said.</p><p>The selection of the new release date seems to be a wise option since the slot was left open after Salman Khan’s <em>Maatrubhumi</em> postponement.</p>.<p>A trade source told the media outlet that the trailer will be released in the first week of April.</p><p>"The postponement of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ was driven purely by the need for breathing space at the box office. The trailer launch of the film, initially scheduled for March 30, now stands cancelled for the time being, with new plans of unveiling it in the first week of April," the source said.</p><p>The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Asrani and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.</p><p>The film serves as nostalgia as it marks the return of Bollywood’s OG director–actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap of 14 years. The duo has previously given hits like <em>Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala,De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.</em></p><p>Their collaboration have always been praised for blending situational comedy with chaotic humour.</p>