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Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' postponed to avoid competition with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The fantasy horror comedy will not be releasing on April 10. The decision has been made keeping in the mind the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge which is still running with packed theatres.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 06:37 IST
bollywoodRanveer SinghAkshay KumarEkta Kapoor

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