<p>We’re officially less than a month away from the release of <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em>, and the craze for the movie is getting to its peak. Further elevating the buzz, the makers dropped a fresh update, introducing Akshay Oberoi as 'Tony' and Sudev Nair as 'Karmadi'. Looking at these first-look posters, the movie feels grittier and more dangerous than ever.</p><p>Akshay as 'Tony' appears straight out of the 1950s. With long sideburns, a vintage silhouette, and unmistakable old-world swagger, he arrives not merely as a man who has witnessed violence but as someone who has mastered it — suave yet menacing. </p>.<p>On the other hand, Sudev Nair as 'Karmadi' looks like a gritty, grounded presence, ready to step into the chaos. Flat cap pulled low, moustache sharply set, eyes steady and unreadable, gun in hand, Karmadi carries a quiet intensity that speaks louder than action. The world of 'Rocking Star' Yash’s <em>Toxic</em> just got more lethal, darker and infinitely more stylish with these two additions.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Yash starrer <em>Toxic</em> is all set to clash with Ranveer Singh's <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>, and the recently unveiled teaser has already amplified intrigue, clocking over 200 million views in 24 hours.</p><p>The audience went crazy watching Yash's drastic transformation, a striking new, clean-shaven avatar as 'Ticket', sparking multiple theories of a possible dual role.</p>.<p>Directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other languages.</p><p>The movie stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the movie is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026.</p>