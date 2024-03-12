Al Pacino to publish his memoir 'Sonny Boy' on October 8

"I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life. It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up," Pacino said in a statement.

"My whole life has been a moonshot, and I’ve been a pretty lucky guy so far," Pacino added.

The book, according to the publishers, is the memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide.