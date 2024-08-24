Alain Delon surface glitter and inner core

French star Alain Delon died on August 18 at the age of 88. Although he acted in a variety of films made by masters ranging from Jean-Pierre Melville to Michelangelo Antonioni, he was more known for his good looks than his acting skills and versatility.

A cultural and cinematic icon of the 20th century, Delon emerged as one of the most bankable European stars of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and became an international sex symbol but perhaps, like James Bond, more an object of male envy than feminine desire. He can perhaps be contrasted with Cary Grant or Marcello Mastroianni, also handsome, but who managed to tide over their looks, become engaging presences and even laugh at themselves in comedy.

Alain Delon’s good looks, like that of many others, tended to be distracting and he was best cast in ‘non-acting’ roles where the ‘character’ is problematised rather than where his histrionic capabilities mattered. He was cast as Casanova in a French film ‘The Return of Casanova’ (1992) but his presence is too cold and narcissistic; the balding and not-so- striking Michel Piccoli (Dom Juan ou Le festin de pierre, 1965) was much more compelling as a rake since he could make women believe that they mattered. Still, since Delon appeared in so many great works it would be necessary to acknowledge him through some films where his presence actually helps.