Alex Garland's 'Civil War' to open Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai: Filmmaker Alex Garland’s upcoming movie Civil War will serve as the opening film for the inaugural edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival, the organisers have announced.

The film gala, which will be held from April 5-7 at Maison Inox and Madison PVR at the BKC here, will present a slate of over 100 titles, including movies and TV series in different languages such as English, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian.

It will screen movies through partnerships with leading global studios and production giants such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Disney, Lionsgate, TrustNordisk, and Indie Sales. The festival is curated by BookMyShow.