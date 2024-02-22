Alex Garland's 'Civil War' to release in India in April

Mumbai: Filmmaker Alex Garland's upcoming movie Civil War will make its debut in Indian theatres on April 12, PVR INOX Pictures.

The film, dubbed as an "adrenaline-fuelled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America", is written and directed by Garland, best known for critically-acclaimed sci-fi hits Ex Machina and Annihilation.

Civil War features an ensemble cast of Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman.

The film's story takes place in a near-future where the United States finds itself embroiled in a rapidly escalating second Civil War, pitting the oppressive government against the separatist 'Western Forces' led by Texas and California.