<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood">Bollywood</a> star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alia-bhatt">Alia Bhatt</a> is set to present an award at the 79th edition of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bafta">BAFTA</a> Awards, the British Academy announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The awards ceremony, officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, aims to celebrate excellence in international <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cinema">cinema</a>. It is set to take place on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall.</p>.<p>The 32-year-old actor is part of a star-studded lineup of guest presenters which also includes Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Monica Bellucci, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, and Stellan Skargard.</p>.Jacques Audiard thanks 'Emilia Perez' lead Karla Sofia Gascon after BAFTA win despite controversy.<p>Besides Bhatt, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, whose Manipuri-language film "Boong" has been nominated in the best children's and family film category, will also attend the ceremony.</p>.<p>"Boong", which narrates the story of a young boy named Boong (Gugun Kipgen), from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift, is backed by actor-producer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani through their banner Excel Entertainment.</p>.<p>In the category, the film will compete against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/disney-world">Disney</a> hits "Lilo & Stitch" and "Zootopia 2" as well as animated science fantasy film "Arco". </p>