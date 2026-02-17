Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Alia Bhatt among presenters at 79th BAFTA Film Awards

The 32-year-old actor is part of a star-studded lineup of guest presenters which also includes Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson and many more.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 15:55 IST
HollywoodbollywoodBAFTAalia bhattawardsentertainment news.

Follow us on :

Follow Us