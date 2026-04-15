<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jr%20ntr">Jr NTR</a> and director Prashanth Neel's upcoming filming tentatively titled <em>Dragon</em> has already got the viewers excited.</p><p>From Tovino Thomas' exit to rumours of Shahid Kapoor replacing him to play the antagonist, the film is making headlines for more than one reason.</p><p>Now, reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is all set to join the cast and play a key role in this heavy weight action drama.</p><p>Rumours have it that the announcement of Alia's entry in the film might be made on May 20, which is also Jr NTR's birthday.</p>.<p>If the reports are true, this will be the second time Alia will share the screen with Jr NTR. The duo has previously worked together on SS Rajamouli's blockbuster <em>RRR </em>where Alia was paired alongside Ram Charan<em>. </em></p><p>Not to mention, <em>Dragon</em> will also mark Alia's second Telugu film after <em>RRR.</em></p><p>The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.</p>.Shahid Kapoor to play antagonist in Jr NTR's 'Dragon'? Here's what we know.<p>Just recently, the makers have also unveiled Jr NTR's new look in a gym photo.</p><p>In the photo, Jr NTR can be seen flexing his big muscles while also showing off a chiselled back and big biceps.</p><p>The photo comes after rumours of the film's delay were rife on social media with the makers dismissing them and urging the audience to "not to believe or spread unverified information."</p><p>The grand action thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on June 25, 2026, while production is reportedly still underway.</p>