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Alia Bhatt in talks to play key role in Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s 'Dragon'

Alia Bhatt might be reuniting with Jr NTR to play a key role in the upcoming grand action thriller 'Dragon'.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:41 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattAnil Kapoorjr ntrNew filmTrending NowFilmyzilla

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