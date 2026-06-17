Alia Bhatt reportedly joins Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2'

<p>The buzz surrounding Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film <em>Kalki 2</em>, the highly anticipated sequel to <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em>, just got bigger with a massive new cast addition. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has reportedly joined the sci-fi project for a pivotal role.</p><p>Contrary to earlier rumours suggesting she would replace Deepika Padukone, the rumours have it that Alia will portray an entirely new character, further boosting anticipation for the film.</p>.From Kalki 2898 AD to Pushpa 2: Top 8 most expensive South Indian films ever made.<p>While production house Vyjayanthi Movies has not reacted to this development, industry insiders suggest that Alia has already filmed initial scenes during the movie’s second shooting schedule in Hyderabad. Multiple reports claim that Alia has shot for around five days in Hyderabad in May.</p><p>For the last couple of days, social media has been flooded with the news of National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt joining Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic, <em>Kalki 2</em>, alongside Prabhas.</p>.Craze for 'Kalki 2' intensifies as Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan.<p>The sequel's production faced a significant challenge last year following the departure of Deepika Padukone (Sumathi – SUM 80), despite the first film's phenomenal global box office run. Although rumours immediately circulated that the filmmakers were looking at Alia Bhatt to step into her crucial role, the latest updates from the sets indicate that the project is taking a completely different creative direction.</p><p>The production on the sequel continues to move at a rapid pace behind closed doors, with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan having already completed extensive shooting schedules. The makers are now ready to begin the next phase of production, with a vision to finish the rest of the shooting schedules shortly.</p>.'Kalki 2898 AD' makers announce Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel, says our franchise deserves commitment.Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt unleashes high-octane action in YRF's first female-led spy film.<p>While multiple reports claim the film will wrap by next April for a planned December 2027 release, the producers have not yet released an official statement confirming the release date.</p><p>Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for YRF’s upcoming spy-thriller <em>Alpha</em>. The movie also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It is all set to hit theatres on July 3, 2026.</p>