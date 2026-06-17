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Alia Bhatt reportedly joins Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2'

Contrary to earlier rumours suggesting she would replace Deepika Padukone, the rumours have it that Alia will portray an entirely new character, further boosting anticipation for the film.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:59 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:59 IST
Entertainment NewsPrabhasTelugu cinemaalia bhattTrendingFilmyzilla

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