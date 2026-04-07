<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alia-bhatt">Alia Bhatt</a> has taken on a new job but not everyone is pleased.</p><p>Alia was seen performing hosting duties at the Screen Awards 2026 on Sunday sharing the stage with comedian Zakir Khan and actor Sunil Grover.</p><p>Dressed in a pitch black three-piece Gaurav Gupta tuxedo, Alia was seen speaking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mohit Suri and Aditya Dhar and cracking jokes which didn't quite land if one goes by the crowd reaction and their 'flat faces'.</p><p>And social media, in this case, has already given its verdict.</p>.BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt makes a dashing debut, wins hearts with a touch of Hindi heritage.<p>As soon as the clips from the award ceremony went viral, Alia came under social media scrutiny.</p><p>A fan <a href="https://x.com/iluffy05/status/2041062229827870972">wrote</a>, "bro this is so embarrassing that I'm feeling 2nd hand embarrassment..literally no one is laughing," while <a href="https://x.com/illuminatiGuyy/status/2041108050896203825">another</a> said, "No one is even reacting let alone laughing."</p><p><a href="https://x.com/NaviKRStan/status/2041108977577230674">Another</a> accused her of copying Ellen D and wrote, "she literally dressed up as ellen and even doing the same jokes as her... whoever called her churalia first was truly a visionary... she has copied almost everyone in bolly so now it's hollywood's turn."</p>.Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' dominates, Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor; Check full winners list .<p>If this wasn't enough, netizens even went on to call her act "cringe" and questioned who gave her the hosting job.</p><p>"Why give her anchoring job ? She is embarrassing herself," a fan <a href="https://x.com/passion8269/status/2041098188598231309">wrote</a>. </p><p>"Dear Alia Bhatt, this is such a cringy behaviour, very embarrassing."</p><p>"Plz tell us when 2 laugh," another asked.</p><p>It seems Alia's hosting stint didn't go down too well with the audience.</p>.<p>The Screen Awards 2026 were held on Sunday in Mumbai.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dhurandhar">Dhurandhar: The Revenge</a></em> emerged as the winner with 14 awards followed by Mohit Suri's <em>Saiyaara </em>which won at least 5 major awards.</p><p>Aditya Dhar won Best Director while Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor trophy.</p>