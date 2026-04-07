Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Alia Bhatt's hosting skills at Screen Awards 2026 disappoint fans, netizens ask 'hasna tha kya'

Alia Bhatt was seen sharing the stage with comedian Zakir Khan and actor Sunil Grover. However, netizens are not impressed by her hosting skills.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 06:44 IST
Entertainment Newsbollywoodalia bhattawardsTrendingComedytrolled

Follow us on :

Follow Us