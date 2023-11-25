Alia would've 'beaten me up' if I remained in character after 'Animal' shoot: Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming thriller, said that he would have been beaten up by his wife, Alia Bhatt if he had refused to leave behind his character after Animal shoot.
The actor made the statement during the movie’s trailer launch held in New Delhi on Thursday.
Ranbir said that it was imperative that he detached from the character or else it would have been an unfair thing to do to his family.
“The switching on and switching off part was very important because when I was starting 'Animal', I became a father. Raha was born. I was going on set, doing all these things and going home and seeing my daughter was surreal,” the actor said.
“When you’re inspired, aapka kaam aasani se ho jaata hai. We wrapped the film in almost 100 days,” he added.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame, the trailer of Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's character Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
