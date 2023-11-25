Alia would've 'beaten me up' if I remained in character after 'Animal' shoot: Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming thriller, said that he would have been beaten up by his wife, Alia Bhatt if he had refused to leave behind his character after Animal shoot.

The actor made the statement during the movie’s trailer launch held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ranbir said that it was imperative that he detached from the character or else it would have been an unfair thing to do to his family.

“The switching on and switching off part was very important because when I was starting 'Animal', I became a father. Raha was born. I was going on set, doing all these things and going home and seeing my daughter was surreal,” the actor said.