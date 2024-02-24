'All India Rank' movie review: Grover turns director with a college drama

Nothing is as refreshing as a well-made coming-of-age drama. Films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Three Idiots, and Chhichhore, which challenge social stereotypes about education, have been loved by millions. All India Rank is another such film that stands out for its thought-provoking narrative.
The film depicts the life of 17-year-old Vivek (Bodhisattva Sharma) who is pressured by his parents to hop onto the IIT bandwagon. For his father, R K Singh (Shashi Bhushan), an IIT degree is not just a step towards a well-paying job but also a status symbol. A reluctant Vivek moves out of town for IIT coaching. As he begins his grind, he befriends Sarika (Samta Sudhikshna), another student at the coaching centre. His parents struggle through turbulent times, hoping for the best for their son’s future.
Popular stand-up comedian Varun Grover has picked up a pertinent topic in his directorial debut. As an IITian himself, Grover’s attempt to break societal misconceptions is admirable. Dialogues are brilliant at times and the message is subtly conveyed.
However, unlike its predecessors mentioned earlier, All India Rank fails to keep the audience hooked at all times. It neither has Farhans, Rajus, an ‘All Is Well’, a Munna-Circuit combo nor a thrilling finale to make for a wholesome entertainer. The result is partial boredom though the film is under two hours.
Sharma impresses as the stereotypical introverted teenager while Geet plays a mother similar to her character in 12th Fail. The star performer is R K Sharma who is delightful in different shades.
All India Rank is good but it seems like a missed opportunity to carve out a classic!
(Published 23 February 2024, 22:19 IST)