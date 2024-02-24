'All India Rank' movie review: Grover turns director with a college drama

The film depicts the life of 17-year-old Vivek (Bodhisattva Sharma) who is pressured by his parents to hop onto the IIT bandwagon. For his father, R K Singh (Shashi Bhushan), an IIT degree is not just a step towards a well-paying job but also a status symbol. A reluctant Vivek moves out of town for IIT coaching. As he begins his grind, he befriends Sarika (Samta Sudhikshna), another student at the coaching centre. His parents struggle through turbulent times, hoping for the best for their son’s future.