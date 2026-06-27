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'All major action sequences done': SS Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’ enters final stretch, eyes October wrap

Anticipation is skyrocketing for Rajamouli’s Varanasi due to its mind-bending premise, which reportedly collides ancient history with a futuristic catastrophe.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 06:14 IST
Entertainment Newsss rajamouliVaranasipriyanka chopra jonasTrendingmahesh babu

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