'All major action sequences done': SS Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’ enters final stretch, eyes October wrap

<p>Director<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-s-rajamouli"> SS Rajamouli</a> gave the audience a major production update on his upcoming mythological time-travel epic, <em>Varanasi</em>, starring Mahesh Babu. Speaking on the sidelines of the Annecy Animation Festival, where he unveiled the first glimpse of the project, the <em>Baahubali</em> maker confirmed that shooting has entered its final stretch and is on track to get completed by October 2026.</p><p>Audiences across the globe have been eagerly tracking the movie, which boasts a staggering budget of Rs 1,200 crore, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema.</p>.SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film 'Varanasi' to release on April 7, 2027.<p>"<em>What I can say is we have completed a major portion of the shoot; all the important big spectacle action sequences are done. We are into doing the smaller, interconnecting scenes, so hopefully, by September, maybe a little bit into October, we should be finishing shooting</em>," Rajamouli told Variety.</p><p>Anticipation is skyrocketing for Rajamouli’s <em>Varanasi</em> due to its mind-bending premise, which reportedly collides ancient history with a futuristic catastrophe.</p>.SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's 'Globetrotter' teaser to drop exclusively on JioHotstar.<p>The plot revolves around a rogue asteroid threatening the sacred city, taking audiences on a high-stakes journey from the historic ghats of Varanasi all the way to the icy landscapes of Antarctica.</p>.<p>To justify this immense scale, key portions of the film are being shot directly on 70mm IMAX film. Rajamouli clarified that utilizing the massive format didn't change his story but rather enhanced what was already there from the script's conception.</p><p>With the massive action schedules wrapped, the final dramatic schedules will take place over the monsoon months, giving the team an extensive post-production runway ahead of its globally locked theatrical release date on April 7, 2027.</p>