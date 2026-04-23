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'All We Imagine as Light' director Payal Kapadia to head jury at 65th Critics' Week in Cannes

Kapadia, who has directed six short and long feature films, has become the first Indian to hold the position.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:02 IST
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