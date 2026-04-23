<p>Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, known for films like <em>All We Imagine as Light</em> and <em>A Night of Knowing Nothing</em>, is set to head the jury as President for the 65th edition of Critics’ Week in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cannes-film-festival">Cannes</a>.</p><p>Kapadia, who has directed six short and long feature films, has become the first Indian to hold the position.</p><p>She will lead a panel of International jury members including French singer-songwriter Oklou, Canadian actor Theodore Pellerin, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist and Bangkok World Film Festival director Donsaron Kovitvanitcha. </p><p>She will will present La Semaine de la Critique Ami Paris Grand Prize for best feature film, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for best actor or actress, and the Sony Discovery Prize for best short film. </p><p>"My own journey as a filmmaker was supported early on because of film festival selections. Through these, I had the opportunity to meet others like myself from across the world and helped me build a community of future collaborators," Kapadia said in a statement.</p>.<p>Kapadia rose to fame after her second feature film <em>All We Imagine as Light </em>won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. </p><p>The film was also nominated for the BAFTA Film Award in the category Best Film Not in the English Language, the British Independent Film Awards and Critics Choice Awards.</p><p>Her first film <em>A Night of Knowing Nothing </em>also won<em> </em>the Golden Eye award for best documentary film at the 74th Cannes.</p><p>Kapadia is currently busy working on two films the details of which are not revealed yet.</p>