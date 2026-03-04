<p>Cinema lovers woke up to some heavy news as KVN officially pushed back the release of Yash’s <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em>. The much-anticipated March 19 face-off with Dhurandhar 2 is officially cancelled, moving the film to a June slot instead. While fans were eagerly anticipating this cinematic battle, the ongoing conflict in West Asia made it increasingly difficult for the film’s producers to secure a global release, especially in the UAE.</p><p>As the news spread across the industry, DH delved into the possible reasons behind the postponement, especially since the filmmakers had previously been committed to the March 19 date. Beyond just the disappointment for fans, the move to push the release date reveals some serious behind-the-scenes friction. In our early <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/toxic-vs-dhurandhar-2-will-yash-ranveer-actually-go-head-to-head-on-march-19-3885855">February report</a>, we hinted that the makers are planning to postpone <em>Toxic</em> with the belief that big-ticket movies should get the massive celebration they deserve.</p>.Yash’s ‘Toxic’ postponed to June 4, makers cite tension in West Asia as the reason .<p>In a new development, DH has learnt that the delay isn't just about the West Asian conflict but also their inability to sell the <em>Toxic</em>’s OTT rights. Yash's film has not yet secured a digital streaming deal, which played a silent but significant role in the postponement. The makers had been confident about securing deals with OTT giants, but with their schedules already full, they decided it was better to push it until June.</p><p>The decision to move to June really came down to timing, with current streaming schedules going completely full. Moving the release gives the film a better chance to secure a high-profile slot without competing for space on the platforms.</p>.Double blow for KVN Productions: After ‘Jana Nayagan’ delay, Yash’s ‘Toxic’ quits March 19 slot.<p><em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em> is one of 2026’s biggest cinematic events, and the hype since that first teaser has been off the charts. There has been so much riding on this, not just because of Yash’s massive return but also because of the massive production cost.</p><p>Backed by Venkata K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast featuring Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.</p>