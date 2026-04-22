Allu Arjun becomes new neighbour to Virat Kohli and Katrina Kaif, rents home in Juhu for Rs 16L/month

<p>To keep pace with his massive upcoming projects, the '<em>wildfire of Telugu cinema</em>', Allu Arjun has relocated himself to Mumbai. His move comes amidst a gruelling production schedule for the sci-fi spectacle Raaka and his highly anticipated collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.</p><p>The ‘Icon Star’ is setting up a luxurious home in Mumbai's Juhu suburbs to be closer to his film sets and is streamlining his workflow between the two biggest film hubs. Although he’ll be spending more time in the 'City of Dreams', his legendary Rs 100-crore 'Blessing' mansion in Jubilee Hills will remain his permanent sanctuary and family home.</p>.Allu Arjun likely to shift to Mumbai for 'Raaka's' long and intense shoot.<p>According to <em>Mid-Day</em>, Allu Arjun has finalized a stunning 5BHK sea-facing apartment on Juhu Tara Road. He will become neighbours to the biggest power couples, including Virat-Anushka and Vicky-Katrina. He is the latest powerhouse from the South to establish a base in the 'Mayanagari’.</p><p>"Allu Arjun wanted a beach-facing property for his wife Sneha and two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The kids will live with him during their school vacations. Spread over 6000 square feet, the apartment in the high-rise comes with a plunge pool and four car parking spaces," said a source, as quoted by Midday.</p>.AA22xA6 Title Reveal: Allu Arjun and Atlee's film is titled 'Raaka'; Check out the first look poster.<p>The source added, "He wants his home to be a space of tranquillity – think lots of greenery and the calming sound of the sea. It should be conducive for his prep, as he will shoot major portions of his next few films, including Raaka and a project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, in Mumbai."</p><p>Over the last year, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have made numerous trips to Mumbai to personally supervise the interior work on their new sea-facing home.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan likely to make a cameo in Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'Raaka'.<p>Earlier, Suriya relocated himself to Mumbai a couple of years ago. The <em>Singham</em> star moved to Mumbai to concentrate on his children’s education and Jyothika’s career comeback in Bollywood.</p>