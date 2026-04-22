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Allu Arjun becomes new neighbour to Virat Kohli and Katrina Kaif, rents home in Juhu for Rs 16L/month

Over the last year, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have made numerous trips to Mumbai to personally supervise the interior work on their new sea-facing home.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:21 IST
Entertainment NewsVirat Kohlivicky kaushalKatrina KaifAnushka SharmaTrendingallu arjunFilmyzilla

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