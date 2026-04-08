<p>Directed by Sukumar, <em>Pushpa</em> is one of the biggest hits by the Tollywood star. The movie also marked his pan-India stardom. </p><p>The story revolves around a labourer who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, making some powerful enemies in the process.</p><p>Allu Arjun stars as the titular character Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest Srivalli.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Amazon Prime Video</p>.<p>A massive blockbuster, the movie, directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas, was released in 2020 and became the highest-grossing Telugu film which was not a pan-India release.</p><p>The story revolves around Bantu, who after growing up enduring criticism from his father, finds his world shaken upon learning he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son.</p><p>The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in pivotal roles.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Amazon Prime Video</p>.<p>Directed by Surender Reddy, the Telugu action thriller revolves around two brothers who have two different approaches to life. While one brother follows rules and regulations, the other does things his own way.</p><p>It is Allu Arjun's one of the highest grossing movies.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>SonyLiv</p>.<p>Debut film of director Sukumar, the romantic action was a blockbuster.</p><p>The film stars Allu Arjun as the titular character Arya and Anuradha Mehta as Geethanjali.</p><p>The story revolves around Geethanjali, who is already the girlfriend of the college rowdy Ajay, is pursued by the free spirited and Arya. Arya relentlessly tries to woo Geethanjali causing problems between him and Ajay.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Zee5</p>.<p>Starring Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty, the film revolves around the stories of 5 people, an educated slum dweller, an aspiring rock star, an old villager, a prostitute and an ostracized Muslim man; all lead up to a night in a hospital filled with jeopardy.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Amazon Prime Video</p>.<p>To win a bet against his father, a smart man races to make some quick cash, which brings him into contact with anti-social elements and sparks off events that will change his life forever. Will he be smart enough to escape from all the dangers and change his ways before it is too late?</p><p>The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>JioHotstar</p>.<p>Starring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film revolves around a young man, who after the death of his billionaire father, awakens to the harsh reality of his fortune. To complicate matters further, he falls in love with a hardened creditor's daughter.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar, YouTube</p>