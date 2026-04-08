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Allu Arjun birthday special: 7 Must-watch movies of the pan India star

From Pushpa: The Rise to Arya, take a look at the best and must-watch movies of the pan-India star on his 44th birthday.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Pushpa: The Rise

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Amazon Prime Video</p></div>

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

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Race Gurram

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDb</p></div>

Credit: IMDb

Arya

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X</p></div>

Credit: X

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Vedam

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram</p></div>

Credit: Instagram

Julayi

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

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S/O Satyamurthy

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDb</p></div>

Credit: IMDb

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Published 08 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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