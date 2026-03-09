Menu
Allu Arjun gifts luxury cars worth crores to mother and wife on Women’s Day

Just when the visuals of Sneha Reddy’s swanky Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 were going viral, the actor kept the surprises coming by gifting a luxury Lexus NX to his mother, Allu Nirmala.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026
Published 09 March 2026
