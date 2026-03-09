<p>Allu Arjun is proving to be the ultimate family man, balancing work with grand celebrations at home. Amid the wedding festivities, the stylish star celebrated Women’s Day this year by surprising the leading ladies in his life with a luxurious set of wheels. He upgraded the "garage" by presenting two luxurious cars for his mom and wife. Just when the visuals of Sneha Reddy’s anniversary gift, a swanky Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, were going viral, the actor kept the surprises coming by gifting a luxury Lexus NX to his mother, Allu Nirmala.</p>.<p>Making the news official, Allu Arjun’s team posted a picture of the actor posing with his mother and her new car. The social media update confirmed the surprise gift, showcasing a private moment of celebration between the star and his mom. The team of the Pushpa star wrote, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star @alluarjunonline gifted his mother, #AlluNirmala garu, a brand-new car. A heartfelt gesture celebrating motherhood and gratitude. 🤍” (sic)</p><p>This gesture by the <em>Pushpa</em> star is to express his deep love and respect for them, who have been his constant pillar of strength and support throughout his life.</p>.<p>On the professional front, Allu Arjun is making heads turn with an exciting lineup of films. He is busy with filmmaker Atlee Kumar for the much-anticipated project tentatively titled <em>AA22XA6</em>. The film has already generated massive buzz among fans eager to see the powerhouse combination.</p><p>In addition, Allu Arjun will also be working with another Kollywood director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, for <em>AA23</em>, another highly anticipated project that promises to further elevate the star’s cinematic journey.</p>