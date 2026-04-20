<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allu-arjun">Allu Arjun</a> is all in for some major changes. Not just only physical transformations, but personal changes as well.</p><p>Several reports suggest that Allu Arjun might temporarily shift base to Mumbai for his upcoming high-budget action entertainer <em>Raaka.</em></p><p>As per a report by <em>Free Press Journal</em>, Allu Arjun might consider shifting to Mumbai from Hyderabad for the next two to three years given the demanding and long shoot for <em>Raaka.</em></p><p>The relocation decision will reportedly help him cut down travel time and save him from exhaustion due to frequent travel. It will also allow him to focus entirely on <em>Raaka</em> and dedicate time for his other projects.</p><p>Given the extensive schedule for <em>Raaka</em>, the move sounds like a strategic decision. More so, since his role in the film is demanding with the actor spending about four to five hours just to get his prosthetic make-up done to achieve the rough look that we have seen on the poster.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan likely to make a cameo in Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'Raaka'.<p>Directed by Atlee Kumar, <em>Raaka</em> has already become one of the most anticipated films. Add to it, Allu's unpredictable look that is also keeping the audience hooked to their seats and wonder what's in store for them.</p><p>The fantasy action entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. While not much is known about her character, she is expected to be seen doing a lot of action.</p><p>Along with Allu and Deepika, the film's cast reportedly include Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.</p><p>If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan might also make a cameo in the Atlee film. The duo have previously worked together on the blockbuster action-thriller <em>Jawan.</em></p><p>Despite rumours of a possible delay, reports suggest that the film is right on track and is currently eyeing a 2027 release.</p>