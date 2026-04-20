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Allu Arjun likely to shift to Mumbai for 'Raaka's' long and intense shoot

Several reports suggest that Allu Arjun might temporarily shift base to Mumbai for his upcoming high-budget action entertainer Raaka.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 04:52 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh Khanallu arjunatleeNew filmTrending NowFilmyzilla

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