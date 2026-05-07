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Allu Arjun’s family meets Sri Tej’s family, promise education support

The 'Raaka' star’s family held a brief meeting with the family on the afternoon of May 6.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 07:32 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTrendingallu arjunTrending NowPushpa 2Filmyzilla

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