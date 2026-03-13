Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Allu Cinemas: Allu family unveils Asia’s largest Dolby screen in Hyderabad

Touted as India’s largest and Hyderabad’s first Dolby Cinema, the multiplex will commence operations on March 18 with the grand paid preview of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 09:25 IST
Entertainment NewsHyderabadTelenganaTrendingallu arjunA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us