Allu Cinemas: Allu family unveils Asia’s largest Dolby screen in Hyderabad

<p>The "Icon Star" and his family are giving back to their fans with another cinema destination in Hyderabad. The esteemed Allu family unveiled a brand-new Allu Cinemas for the audience. Touted as India’s largest and Hyderabad’s first Dolby Cinema, the multiplex will commence operations on March 18 with the grand paid preview of <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dhurandhar-2-advance-booking-tickets-cost-as-high-as-rs-3100-in-delhi-and-rs-2000-in-bengaluru-still-sold-out-3926309">Dhurandhar: The Revenge</a></em>, one of 2026’s most anticipated films. Situated in the Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, the 75-foot-wide screen has been set up for a brilliant cinematic experience for movie lovers.</p>.<p>Reports suggest that the Allu Cinemas will be the second-largest Dolby cinema screen in the world and the largest Dolby screen in Asia. Adding to his existing one in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet, Allu Arjun’s theater is a true tribute to his journey, featuring a five-screen multiplex along with a special lounge that showcases his biography. The multiplex also boasts a high-end LED screen that delivers sharper, more vibrant visuals than any standard projector.</p>.<p>Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy did the soft launch of this multiplex on March 12 and showered praises on the Allu family for their continuous effort in the entertainment industry. He even praised Allu Arjun's rise and expressed hope for his entry into Hollywood movies.</p>.'Our sound should reach there': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says Allu Arjun should also act in Hollywood movies.<p>Social media is buzzing with viral visuals of the stunning new Allu Cinemas, and the excitement is at its peak. The audience is eagerly waiting for March 18 to see how this new spot redefines the cinematic experience for Hyderabad’s moviegoers.</p>