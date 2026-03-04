<p>Allu Sirish is officially entering a new chapter, and he’s taking his fans and followers along for the ride.</p>.<p>The <em>Buddy</em> star recently flooded everyone's feeds with stunning pictures from his and Nayanika’s pre-wedding reception, and fans are completely obsessed.</p>.<p>Sirish looked effortlessly sharp in a 'buttery soft' satin shirt and a statement choker that really set a new bar for groom style.</p>.<p>A major highlight? The picture of Allu Arjun and Sneha joining the couple for a perfect full-circle moment. <em>Fun fact</em> - Allu and Sneha also share the same wedding date (March 6).</p>.<p>In one of the photos, his nephew Ayaan ‘BhAAi’ also made an appearance.</p>.<p>These photos are quickly going viral as the pre-wedding event turned into one of the biggest gatherings in Telugu cinema, with stars from all over the industry gathering at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.</p>