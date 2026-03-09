<p>Makers of the upcoming spy flick <em>Alpha</em> have officially announced its theatrical release. Featuring a powerhouse cast including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alia-bhatt">Alia Bhatt</a>, Sharvari and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bobby-deol">Bobby Deol</a>, the action entertainer is all set for a July release.</p><p>The producers took to social media to confirm that the film will hit theaters on July 10, 2026, promising a high-octane cinematic experience.</p><p>The announcement was made along with a brand new teaser poster that showed just a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s all-new fierce action avatar, in which she is shown all bruised and cut, clearly after a bloody showdown.</p>.<p><em>Alpha</em> brings together Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for a high-octane thriller featuring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The film's centerpiece is a brutal, no-holds-barred confrontation as Alia and Sharvari face off against Bobby Deol in what promises to be an intense cinematic showdown.</p><p>With <em>Alpha</em>, Yash Raj Films brings the first female-led out-and-out action film of India, with Alia and Sharvari teaming up to pull off action sequences that audiences have never seen a girl do before on screen.</p><p>Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, <em>Alpha</em> stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film is officially locked for a nationwide theatrical release on July 10, 2026.</p>