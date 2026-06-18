'Alpha' teaser: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari team up for action-packed secret mission

<p>The highly anticipated trailer for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s upcoming spy thriller, <em>Alpha</em>, has finally been released. Released by Yash Raj Films, the preview promises an exciting and highly entertaining origin story of two lethal agents in what shapes up to be a blockbuster popcorn action ride.</p><p>Audience also gets a closer look at Bobby Deol, as Alia Bhatt’s brutal, uncompromising mentor. Playing a weaponised assassin raised purely to eliminate targets, Alia ends up in a fierce showdown with her mentor-turned-enemy. To top it off, Anil Kapoor makes an appearance, dropped into the trailer as a key figure linked to the <em>Alpha</em> initiative.</p>.<p>Directed by Shiv Rawail, this project marks the historic first female-led chapter in Aditya Chopra's massive Spy Universe. The blockbuster two-and-a-half-minute preview flips the script on what fans expected, trading typical spy tropes for a dark, myth-inspired narrative driven by raw betrayal and vendetta.</p><p>Loaded with high-octane stunts and impeccable cinematography, <em>Alpha</em> is promoted as a commercial entertainer. The film guarantees a high-octane theatrical experience celebrating the bold, badass grit of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.</p>.Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt unleashes high-octane action in YRF's first female-led spy film.<p>Although Sharvari plays a pivotal role in the film, her specific character arc is deliberately kept hidden in the trailer. Instead, the footage focuses on her eventually teaming up with Alia Bhatt in a high-stakes alliance to take down Bobby Deol's character at any cost.</p><p><em>Alpha</em>’s ultra-cool visuals get a massive sonic boost from a pulsating background score. The trailer features global hitmaker DJ HUGEL’s chart-topping track "Jamaican Bam Bam," dropping a heavy dose of non-stop energy into the footage—a perfect preview of the theatrical adrenaline rush the movie promises.</p>.'Alpha': Alia Bhatt & Bobby Deol's spy thriller set for July release.<p>The trailer wraps up with a sharp close-up of unmistakable emerald-green eyes, locking in a major crossover cameo by Hrithik Roshan’s iconic super-spy, Kabir. Arriving right after the events of <em>War 2</em>, Hrithik’s appearance officially tethers <em>Alpha</em> to the shared timeline of <em>Pathaan</em> and <em>Tiger</em>, promising a massive expansion of the franchise's universe this July.</p>