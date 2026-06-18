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'Alpha' teaser: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari team up for action-packed secret mission

Loaded with high-octane stunts and impeccable cinematography, 'Alpha' is promoted as a commercial entertainer.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:49 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattAnil KapoorTrendingBobby DeolSharvari WaghFilmyzilla

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