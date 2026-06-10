Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt unleashes high-octane action in YRF's first female-led spy film

<p>The teaser for YRF’s first female-fronted spy film, <em>Alpha</em>, was released today. Starring Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari, the Aditya Chopra production introduces a brand-new origin story within the YRF Spy Universe, focusing on a young assassin trained from youth to be a deadly weapon. </p><p>In the newly released teaser, YRF has set up the story of a killer (Alia) raised by Bobby Deol. The makers will further reveal the character of the other leading lady, Sharvari, soon, as every character is built out for the audience through its promotional campaign.</p>.'Alpha': Alia Bhatt & Bobby Deol's spy thriller set for July release.<p>The 1-minute and 55-second sneak peek serves as an origin story for Alia Bhatt’s character, Sita, mapping out her path long before she became an elite spy.</p><p>The teaser opens on a deceptive note of normalcy, Sita celebrating her 18th birthday at a restaurant with her father (Bobby Deol).</p><p>However, the peaceful family moment is cut short when he tasks her with a high-risk mission right in the middle of the hotel. Marketed as a popcorn movie, <em>Alpha</em> is said to celebrate the ultimate power and attitude of two women.</p>.'One of the hardest-working actors': Bobby Deol recalls tough 'Alpha' shoot with Alia Bhatt.<p>The movie stands as a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind action spectacle fronted entirely by a female cast in Bollywood history. More than just a movie, <em>Alpha</em> is a non-stop ride.</p><p>It’s a thrilling, emotional, and unpredictable spectacle that is completely unapologetic in its quest to entertain.</p><p>Directed by Shiv Rawail, <em>Alpha</em> is set to release worldwide on July 3, 2026. This massive action entertainer also boasts a powerhouse ensemble, bringing together its leading ladies with industry icons Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.</p>