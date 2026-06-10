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Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt unleashes high-octane action in YRF's first female-led spy film

The teaser opens on a deceptive note of normalcy, Sita celebrating her 18th birthday at a restaurant with her father (Bobby Deol).
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:33 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsalia bhattTrendingSharvari WaghFilmyzilla

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